New World Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 407.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 727,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after purchasing an additional 262,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.72. 8,281,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,538,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.