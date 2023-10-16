New World Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.1% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 181,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.90. 28,222,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,579,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

