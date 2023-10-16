New World Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $551.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $530.88 and its 200-day moving average is $467.92.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

