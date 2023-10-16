New World Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,324 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.80 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

