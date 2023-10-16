New World Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.84. 370,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,307. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.29 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.