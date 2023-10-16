New World Advisors LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE:GPK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

