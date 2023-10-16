NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.45. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 2,098 shares.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,189,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 90.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

