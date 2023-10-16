News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.41

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 225463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $205,614.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at $457,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of News by 2,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 98,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2,832.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,818 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter worth $20,834,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in News by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 934,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 830,841 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

