NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,909. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

