Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CONXF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

