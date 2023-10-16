Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CONXF remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Monday. Nickel 28 Capital has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
About Nickel 28 Capital
