Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down to $1.29

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.26. Nikola shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 8,399,798 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Nikola Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 146.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $30,822.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,137 shares of company stock valued at $180,833. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 8.2% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $2,555,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 39.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,995,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 848,772 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Nikola by 102.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,728,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 1,886,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

