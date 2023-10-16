Noni L. Ellison Acquires 1,090 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $11,030.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

JHS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 16,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 45.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,013,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 318,310 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,171,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,383,000 after buying an additional 173,242 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

