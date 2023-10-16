Noni L. Ellison Acquires 1,090 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison bought 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $11,030.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
JHS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.17. 16,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Income Securities Trust
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.