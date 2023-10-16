Noni L. Ellison Acquires 819 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison purchased 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $11,064.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,064.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HPF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,517. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

