Noni L. Ellison Acquires 925 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,035.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

