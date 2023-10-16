Noni L. Ellison Acquires 925 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,035.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
JHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94.
John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Investors Trust
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Warren Buffett Stocks: What’s in Warren Buffett’s Portfolio?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Snack Maker Mondelez Int’l Is Down but Not Out
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco, Dollar General, Target Up As Market Turns Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.