Noni L. Ellison Acquires 925 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Stock

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) Director Noni L. Ellison bought 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $11,035.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.83. 27,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,335. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $13.94.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.