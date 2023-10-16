Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Trimmed by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 70,532.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 637,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,611,000 after acquiring an additional 636,203 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,143,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,965,000 after purchasing an additional 440,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,799,000 after buying an additional 362,449 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $123,356,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $120,708,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOC traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $487.87. 349,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.83 and its 200-day moving average is $447.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

