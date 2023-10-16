Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) and iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Head to Head Survey

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) and Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares iRobot and Nova LifeStyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iRobot -36.24% -47.45% -26.30% Nova LifeStyle -105.77% -156.70% -95.34%

Volatility & Risk

iRobot has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nova LifeStyle has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.4% of iRobot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of iRobot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Nova LifeStyle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iRobot and Nova LifeStyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iRobot $1.03 billion 1.03 -$286.30 million ($13.66) -2.82 Nova LifeStyle $11.60 million 0.32 -$17.10 million N/A N/A

Nova LifeStyle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iRobot.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for iRobot and Nova LifeStyle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iRobot 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nova LifeStyle 0 0 0 0 N/A

iRobot presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given iRobot’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iRobot is more favorable than Nova LifeStyle.

Summary

iRobot beats Nova LifeStyle on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services. It also provides H1 Handheld Vacuum, a portable vacuum; H1 Handheld Vacuum accessories comprising filters, chargers, batteries, and an extension kit that converts the H1 Handheld Vacuum into a stick vacuum; air purifiers under the Aeris brand; Root robots to help children learn how to code; and Create 3, a mobile robot platform that offers an opportunity for educators, developers, and high-school and college students to program behaviors, sounds, movements, and add additional electronics, as well as sells filters and fabric covers. The company sells its products through chain stores and other national retailers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through its website and app, and e-commerce websites. iRobot Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Nova LifeStyle

Nova LifeStyle, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices. Its products include sofas, chairs, dining tables, beds, entertainment consoles, cabinets, and cupboards. The company also provides physiotherapeutic jade mats for use in therapy clinic, hospitality, and real estate projects. It distributes its products under the Nova LifeStyle, Diamond Sofa, and Nova Living brand directly, as well as through internet sales and online marketing campaigns, and participation in exhibitions and trade shows primarily to furniture distributors and retailers. The company was formerly known as Stevens Resources, Inc. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

