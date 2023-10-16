NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Up 7.2%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 445,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,394,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of research firms have commented on NVCR. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 127.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

