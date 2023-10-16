Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $151.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUE. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

