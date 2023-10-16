Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,471,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,160 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 22.17% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $73,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUMV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NUMV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.82. 20,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

