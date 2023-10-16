NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:NVA traded up C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$13.17. 341,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,704. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$282.06 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

