NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 174.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,650.00.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock traded up $25.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5,957.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,935.00 and a twelve month high of $6,525.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6,134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,002.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.76 by $12.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $123.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 440.88 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,352.54, for a total transaction of $13,022,707.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $678,832,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,300.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $49,139,940. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

