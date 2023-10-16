Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s current price.

OBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on OBE

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OBE stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$11.51. 166,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,392. The company has a market capitalization of C$924.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.33, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.98. Obsidian Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.94.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7016743 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.