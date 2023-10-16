Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Increased to C$13.75 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

OBE traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$11.51. 166,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,392. Obsidian Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.98. The stock has a market cap of C$924.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.64.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.00 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 107.03% and a return on equity of 57.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 1.7016743 earnings per share for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

