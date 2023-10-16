Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCDGF

Ocado Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,866. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.