Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
