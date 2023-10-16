Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,997 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.05% of Olin worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,895 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Olin by 1,201.0% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE OLN traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. 421,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,796. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $44,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $44,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,588.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.08.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

