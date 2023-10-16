Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,494 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,796,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.23. 241,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.