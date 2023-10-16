Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.36

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.36 and last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 372296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

See Also

