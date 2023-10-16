Omnia Family Wealth LLC Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 379,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,615. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42.

