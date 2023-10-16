Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.39. 1,356,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

