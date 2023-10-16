Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $6.49 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 4.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after buying an additional 688,938,957 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IAU stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $36.30. 909,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,253. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

