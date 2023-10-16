Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 6,769 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 28.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $215.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,174. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $182.29 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

