Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.94. 115,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 68.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

