ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.19. 1,900,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,561. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.43 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

