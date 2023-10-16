ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,822 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.44. 397,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,781. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.63.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.