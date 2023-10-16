Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Gap Down to $138.10

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $138.10, but opened at $134.23. Onto Innovation shares last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 230,346 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

