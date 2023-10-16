Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. CIBC lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OTEX

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 196,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,926. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.06. Open Text has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Open Text by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Open Text by 82.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Open Text by 12.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.