OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

OPK stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.97 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 24.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,781,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,422,683.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,500. Corporate insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 164.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 204,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,275 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in OPKO Health by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 431,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 288,195 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in OPKO Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 84,107 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

