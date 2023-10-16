Oppenheimer Lowers Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $151.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.93.

WCN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.39. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

