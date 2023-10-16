Oppenheimer Raises Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $82.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Citigroup Stock Down 1.2 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322,533. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 115.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 573.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

