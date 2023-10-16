Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.97. 1,742,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The stock has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

