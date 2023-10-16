Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Oracle were worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 30.6% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 918 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 41.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

ORCL traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,035,089. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

