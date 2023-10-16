Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 3877551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

