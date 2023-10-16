Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 692,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,384.4 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF remained flat at $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday. Orrön Energy AB has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.97.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
