OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Shares Gap Up to $8.62

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.85. OUTFRONT Media shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 81,290 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

In related news, EVP Clive A. Punter bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

