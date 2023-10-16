Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.68

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 98473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Overstock.com Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.64 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 42,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Lemonis acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $735,546.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,209 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

