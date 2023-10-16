Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Holdings Raised by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,470 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

