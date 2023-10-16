Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,432. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

