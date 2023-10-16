Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Up 4.4%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.74. 40,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 924,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 73.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Par Pacific news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $114,656.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.