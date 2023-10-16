Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on POU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on POU

Paramount Resources Price Performance

TSE POU remained flat at C$30.15 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,265. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$25.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.