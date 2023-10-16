Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$42.50 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.67% from the company’s current price.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

Shares of TSE POU remained flat at C$30.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 192,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,265. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$25.05 and a 1-year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total value of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

